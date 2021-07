On Thursday, July 22nd, El Paso staple H&H Car Wash closed their doors after 63 years of business in the Sun City. Located at 701 Yandell Dr. since 1986, H&H was one of those places where outsiders might have thought of it as a "little hole in the wall" but to all of us here in the Sun City, we knew this was an El Paso institution and THE place to get your car washed and to get a good meal!