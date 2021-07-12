Utahns can visit loved ones in prison again, but no hugs just yet

Several years ago, the Utah Legislature passed a bill increasing the speed on some of Utah’s highways from 75 mph to 80 mph, and more highways have been added since then. It was argued then that the increase was merely to match the speed at which most drivers in Utah were going, which was slightly over 80mph. Unfortunately, the bill received strong support in both the House and the Senate, with the exception of several Democrats, including former Representative Patrice Arent and current Representative Joel Briscoe, former senators Pat Jones and Brian Shiozawa.