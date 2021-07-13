Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Venezuela detains opposition leader on charges of 'terrorism,' 'treason'

By Federico Parra, Javier TOVAR, Andrea TOSTA, Federico PARRA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuN8u_0auxxtuo00
Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara has been arrested and charged with treason and terrorism /AFP/File

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested Monday by the secret police and will be charged with "terrorism" and "treason," the prosecutor's office said.

Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement that Guevara, a close ally of opposition head Juan Guaido, was detained by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) due to "his links with extremist and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government," which together with the United States is one of the harshest critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"He will be charged with the crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason," said Saab.

Guevara, elected to parliament in the 2015 election that gave the opposition control of the assembly under Guaido's leadership, has been accused in the past by the Socialist government of encouraging violence in protests that called for Maduro's departure. Some 125 were killed in the subsequent clashes that took place between April and July 2017.

After the prosecutor's office authorized charges against him, he took refuge in the Chilean embassy until Maduro pardoned him, and he was released last September.

The 35-year-old former student leader posted on social media from inside his car as he was being intercepted by the intelligence agents on a Caracas highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbYwC_0auxxtuo00
Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president by the United States and dozens of other countries after a disputed election /AFP

"Greetings to my family, I am very sorry that you are going through this suffering, I hope it is brief," Guevara said in a live broadcast.

The government has linked Guevara and his political mentor Leopoldo Lopez, who is now exiled in Spain, to violent clashes last week in a Caracas neighborhood that left at least 26 dead.

"They want to disguise themselves as democrats," but "they ally themselves with criminals," Maduro said without directly mentioning Guevara's case.

"Some of these sectors... we have pardoned them from previous causes, but they are pardoned... and they immediately join in looking for criminals, paying for violent groups and preparing assassinations," he said.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Guevara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#Venezuelan#Afp File#Colombian#Saab#Socialist#Chilean#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that Mexico will host negotiations between his government and the opposition, but he maintained that he will only participate if international sanctions are dropped and he is protected from assassination attempts.
U.S. Politics101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason. Guevara is a close ally of...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Colombia Says Attack On President Was Planned From Venezuela

The Colombian government claimed Thursday that a recent attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter was planned from neighboring Venezuela by dissident FARC guerillas and a former Colombian army officer. Three of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, defense minister Diego Molano told reporters, adding: "It is clear that this attack...
Chinawmleader.com

Venezuela opposition figure Freddy Guevara arrested

Venezuelan agents have arrested a key opposition figure on charges of terrorism and treason. Freddy Guevara was in his car when he was detained on a highway in the capital Caracas. The left-wing government accuses him of having ties to “extremist groups” and foreign governments. Mr Guevara is a close...
Societymix929.com

Venezuela opposition party says security forces detain family of Caracas activist

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will said on Wednesday that security forces detained family members of a Caracas activist, days after the arrest of opposition leader Freddy Guevara fueled concerns about a possible wave of detentions. The government of President Nicolas Maduro this week accused Popular Will leaders...
POTUSAxios

Guaidó threatened with arrest as ally faces terrorism charges in Venezuela

Venezuelan prosecutors charged opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a close ally of National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, with offenses including terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway Monday, per Reuters. Of note: Guaidó, recognized by the U.S. and other countries as Venezuela's interim president, said "armed groups" seeking...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venezuela labels the arrest warrant against former Salvadoran vice president Sánchez Cerén as ‘lawfare’ and Bukele responds

On Sunday afternoon, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, staged a harsh exchange of accusations after Venezuela branded the request for arrest against the Salvadoran opponent and former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén as “judicial persecution” (2014-2019). Previously, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had...
Washington, DCkfgo.com

Belarus opposition leader asks for more U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday that she had asked U.S. officials to impose sanctions on companies in her country’s potash, oil, wood and steel sectors, as she visited Washington seeking stronger action against President Alexander Lukashenko’s government. Tsikhanouskaya said she delivered a list of...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

EU mission meets with Venezuela defense minister, supreme court

European Union election experts met on Wednesday with Venezuela's defense minister and Supreme Court president, at a time when the opposition is demanding the release of a top leader accused of terrorism and treason. Earlier, the EU delegation met with the Supreme Court leadership.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader as criticism mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday with Belarus’ main opposition leader as the United States steps up criticism of the government in Minsk for a widening crackdown on dissent following disputed elections last year. Blinken met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department to show...
Washington StateBirmingham Star

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Arrives In Washington

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Washington on July 18 as part of a multi-day trip in the United States to rally support for her prodemocracy movement against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Tsikhanouskaya has a busy schedule with high-level meetings at the State Department on July 19 and the...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is a ‘Latin American EU’ possible? Mexico’s proposal to replace the OAS with an independent body receives support from Bolivia and Venezuela

Bolivia and Venezuela supported the recent proposal by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to replace the Organization of American States (OAS) with an independent body. Last Saturday, López Obrador proposed “build something like the European Union”, but “attached” to the history, reality and identities of the countries of Latin...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

Interview: Belarus opposition leader calls on U.S. to be "braver"

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya asked top U.S. officials this week to be "braver" and "stronger" in challenging Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime, she told Axios in an interview on Wednesday. Driving the news: Tsikhanouskaya met with officials including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, urging them...
Politicswrkf.org

Wives Of Opposition Leaders In Nicaragua Seek Help Internationally

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been arresting his political opponents who are disappearing into prisons. Two of their wives are appealing to the U.S. to help. Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
Politicsgo955.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega arrests another rival, says U.S. aims to undermine vote

(Reuters) – With a seventh opposition presidential hopeful under arrest, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a speech described his political opponents as pawns being used by the United States against him. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including seven politicians aiming to run for president in November, have been arrested in amid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy