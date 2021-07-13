Cancel
MLB

Mets reportedly promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 days ago

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have promoted Bryn Alderson - son of Sandy - and Ian Levin into assistant GM roles, but have not yet remove the “acting” from interim GM Zack Scott’s title.

