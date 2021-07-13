Mets reportedly promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM

The deal is reportedly still pending a review of the medicals, so don't consider it final yet, but absent a snag, Hill looks to be on his way to becoming a member of the Mets. After a dominant May, Hill has really cooled off of late, with a 4.56 ERA in June and a 4.97 ERA in July. But a move to the National League with a strong bullpen should help his overall numbers and improve his fantasy stock, so he can likely be considered a back-end-of-the-rotation starter going forward. As for Hunter and Dyer, neither is fantasy-relevant, as this is much more of a salary dump by the Rays than cashing in on a big return.