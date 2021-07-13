Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

As COVID cases tick up statewide, Fox Valley event organizers are confident in mitigation

By Ben Bokun
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0A7t_0auxxr9M00

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) -- As cases rise, there is concern for some of the summer's biggest events.

"It was gut-wrenching to not be able to do it last year," Mile of Music curator Dave Willems said.

And this year, Willems and the festival may have one more hurdle to cross. A different form of COVID-19 is driving another uptick in cases.

"We're concerned about watching the variants as we hear more and more about them," Willems said. "This place will have a couple thousand people in it."

Mile of Music uses 40 different indoor and outdoor venues. With around 100,000 expected to attend, organizers are confident the right mitigation is in place.

"Individuals who are really are concerned about it, this probably isn't gonna be the year for them to come to the Mile," Willems said.

Despite those concerns, major actions are still a ways away. Willems says it would take a drastic outbreak to impact Appleton's music festival next month.

"How do we either modify and continue to have the event, or do we have to move to another time?" he said. "That would be in the event of something that right now is unforeseen."

Just ten minutes away in Combined Locks, Paperfest is set to take place this weekend as a fully-outdoor event.

"It's hard to say that you're 100-percent confident," Paperfest organizer Matt Boots said. "But I'm not a person that lives in fear."

Still, Boots says the shows -- including the Eli Young Band -- will go on this Thursday at four spread-out stages.

"We're happy that we're not in the middle of September when [COVID numbers] might be back up," Boots said.

As the state's COVID numbers sit at their highest rate in a month, Boots is poised for a smooth Paperfest after three years of planning.

"If there is a curve, we don't know. It's too early to tell," he said. "But we're actually more concerned about the weather."

Both event organizers say outdoor stages are more spread out this year to curb COVID.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Appleton, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitigation#Covid#Ticks#Fox Valley#Weather#Covid#Combined Locks#Paperfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Appleton, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Pop-up vaccination site to open Saturday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Among black Wisconsinites, 26-percent are fully vaccinated which is a stark difference between white residents who are vaccinated at a rate that is nearly doubled, at 48 percent. Locally in northeastern Wisconsin pop-up vaccination sites are attempting to even those numbers out.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Northeast Wisconsinites debate wearing masks again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- As some counties and cities across the United States debate reissuing masking requirements, some locals are using their own judgement. "Life is about taking risks and also balancing those risks with some sort of safety," Ashwaubenon resident Adam Steeber said.
Mental HealthPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Improving mental health through music

Whether it's a rock cover or a classical Baroque piece, the art of music can help people struggling with mental health issues. “There’s something about music that connects us," said Jim Collar, who sits on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Area Music Industry. "It’s a form of communication unlike any other."

Comments / 0

Community Policy