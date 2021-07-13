Reports: Body found identified as missing Shreveport teen

A body found in west Shreveport Monday night has been identified as that of Shamia Little, 17, who disappeared last week.

According to KNOE , Little was reported missing on Wednesday morning July 7, 2021. Police say they discovered her body in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane not far from where she disappeared.

A cause of death was not yet know, but an autopsy will be performed by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Little's death has however already been listed as a homicide.

KNOE reports that police said Little and her 17-year-old boyfriend were robbed near the park and the boy ran to call police. When the police arrived at the park, Little could not be located.

A Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for the teen following her disappearance, later canceling that alert on Monday night July 12.

"We would like to thank those that shared our social media post, in an effort to locate Little," LSP's update reads. It indicates that all further questions related to the investigation should be directed to Shreveport Police.

Little was reported missing to SPD on the morning of July 7, and was last seen at 11 p.m. the night before, July 6.

