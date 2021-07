The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is one of the highest-rated mid-sized third-row SUVs on the market, starting at an affordable price and working its way up through the four available trim levels. At its most basic, the Palisade is a reliable option for families who need a bit of extra space, and it offers comfort along with several luxury features and driving aids. The base model Palisade itself is worth buying for many drivers looking to stay on a budget, but there are several trim levels that offer more options, luxuries, and features, for drivers who are looking to get just a little bit more.