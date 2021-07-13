Community Pride Front and Center at Tonight’s Council Meeting

While no new ordinances were passed there was no shortage of discussion as Kenton City Council gathered for their thirteenth regular session Monday night. Most of that discussion revolved around ordinance no. 21-016 which would create numerous changes to current Kenton codified ordinances pertaining to safety, sanitation, and health. These changes haven’t come without some concern, an active member of the community Rev. Dave Kiper voiced a few of his concerns to council. While much was discussed about potential problems with the ordinance, including the elderly and less fortunate not being able to maintain properties properly, the solution seemed to be community pride and helping thy neighbour. Council thanked Rev. Kiper for voicing his concerns and urged more citizens to do the same. If you would like to share any comments or concerns the next council meeting will be held July 26th at 7PM.