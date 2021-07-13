Pete Alonso breaks the internet with 35-HR first round of Home Run Derby

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez is scratched from Tuesday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds due to a heel injury. Baez last played in the Cubs’ July 25, 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 0-for-4. He pinch-hit in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, hitting the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. A regular fixture in the Cubs’ lineup, Baez has appeared in 90 games, slashing .245/.289/.483 with 22 home runs. His 22 home runs tie him with Max Muncy, Eduardo Escobar, Adolis Garcia, Jared Walsh, Rhys Hoskins, Adam Duvall, and Pete Alonso.
