Pete Alonso breaks the internet with 35-HR first round of Home Run Derby

By Jordan Cohn
 15 days ago

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso came to Coors Field to defend his Home Run Derby crown, and he started out on as good a note as he could have possibly hoped, with a record-breaking 35 home runs in Round 1.

