Autotrader Find: 1998 Dodge Ram SS/T

By Chris O'Neill
autotrader.com
 17 days ago

Today’s Autotrader Find is a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 SS/T. I built a 1/24 scale model of one of these as a kid, and I never quite understood what made the SS/T special. So today, we’re going to find out together. While the car featured in the listing is green...

Comments / 0

State
Indiana State
Buying Carsautotrader.com

5 Used Cars for Around $500 on Autotrader

You may have heard that new and used car values vaulted to their highest levels ever this year, with some notably high-demand models like the Toyota Tacoma trading for more than their original Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). Not all of us had the foresight — or the hefty budget — to stuff a warehouse full of Toyota Tacoma pickups back in 2019, of course.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1981 Chevy Camaro Custom Convertible For Sale: Video

Chevrolet quit making convertibles for a time beginning in the mid-1970s, ahead of proposed federal rollover regulations that never materialized. For the Chevy Camaro, the last of the factory convertibles had rolled off the assembly line years before with the 1969 model year. There were no factory second-generation Camaro ragtops, although T-tops could be had starting with the 1978 model year. If you wanted top down, wind-in-your-hair Camaro excitement, you had to have it custom built.
Carsautotrader.com

5 Ford Bronco Alternatives on Autotrader

The long-awaited Ford Bronco is just now arriving in dealerships and driveways across the country. If you’re having a hard time finding one for sale without any dreaded dealer markup, there are some appealing alternatives you can buy right now on Autotrader. Here are some good Ford Bronco alternatives for...
Carsautotrader.com

5 Unexpectedly Low-Mile Cars on Autotrader

Between commutes to work, road trips, short errands, and the occasional go-nowhere Sunday drive, the U.S. Transportation Department says that the average motorist adds 13,500 miles to their car’s odometer each year. As with any average, plenty of drivers tuck their cars away and use them sparingly. You’ve no doubt...
CarsTop Speed

What If Ford Slapped The Thunderbird Name On A Mid-Engined Competitor to the Chevy C8 Corvette?

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Chevy Killed a Flat-Plane Crank, Z06 V8-Powered Camaro Z/28

Camaro sales are abysmal, and GM apparently thinks an exotic version just isn't worth it. There's a lot to be said for General Motors often failing to get out of its own way. There are exceptions, sure, plenty of exceptions. However, the automaker's decisions often reek of design by committee, pencil-pushing at a biblical scale, and serious strategetic missteps leading to cars like the current Chevrolet Camaro.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe For Sale

In the mid-1980s, General Motors’ G-Body platform (Chevy Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix) was being used in NASCAR racing. Well, sort of. The basic body shape was being used. There were few similarities beyond that, but I digress. The body shape had some aerodynamic deficiencies that kept the G-Body cars from being as slippery as Ford’s Thunderbird. In order to bring a lower coefficient of drag to the Monte and GP, in 1986 GM created the Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe and Grand Prix 2+2. The rear window had a twenty-five degree slope, the trunk lid was much smaller with a flatter spoiler, and the nose was more aerodynamic.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Chevy Camaro Is In Trouble

While GM is riding high with the C8 Corvette generating tons of interest and production finally looking like it will hit normal levels, the Chevrolet Camaro is in dire straits. When it comes to the modern pony cars, the Camaro has trailed behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in an ever-distant third for sales.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 409-Powered 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon For Sale: Video

She’s so fine, my 409. This is NOT what the Beach Boys had in mind. This rare 409-powered 1963 Chevy Impala wagon is a mix of plain black wrapper, Big Block sleeper, luxo-barge, and family truckster. The exterior of the Chevy Impala wagon is finished in a glossy black that...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Hey, The 1980s Called And Its K10 Chevy Truck Is For Sale!

Ah, Jamboree trucks. If you don't know what that it, it's a truck that's completely overbuilt in almost every way except ways that would make it survivable off-road. Or towing. Or as a daily driver. In other words, something that's built more for wow factor than utility. Four Wheeler featured hundreds of them from the late 1970s through mid-1990s. Generally you'd see stuff like chrome axle housings, tilt front ends and hydraulically tilting beds, triple or quad shocks per corner, supercharged big-blocks, and puny little half-ton axles. To a real hardcore off-roader they're the automotive equivalent of a body builder that injects synthol directly into their upper body and leaves their legs pencil thin.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: Ferrari 308 GTS Replica Based on a Pontiac Trans Am

As of this writing, there are only four Ferrari 308 models for sale on Autotrader, with prices ranging from $67,777 to $139,979. Then there’s a much more budget-friendly option, which is today’s Autotrader Find. It’s a 1986 Pontiac Trans Am wearing a convincing disguise of a Ferrari 308 GTS. Faux...
Carsfloridainsider.com

Ram Debuts New G/T 1500 Pickup Truck Models

Dodge Ram 1500 – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mike Mareen. When an automotive company decides to intertwine GT vehicles in its lineup, it means one of two different things. A GT vehicle can either be a more upscale, luxury vehicle with more comfort for long drives. Or, it can be a high-performance model, equipped with a powerful engine and built to test that power while maintaining control. Well, we don’t really expect a Ram pickup truck to do donuts (well, maybe the TRX), but the new 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models being added to their truck lineup is a hint at the automaker uniting with rally race cars.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Finally Getting The Engine It Deserves

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in several trims and engines. GM's goal, like that of its Ford and Ram rivals, is to have something for everyone, ranging from the basic $29,000 Work Truck all the way to the luxurious $53,000 High Country. There's a range of trims in between, including the Trail Boss. Its name perfectly describes what it can do.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 GMC Yukon Loses Performance Upgrade Package

The 2021 GMC Yukon will drop the Performance Upgrade Package from its list of available options, GM Authority can confirm. The Performance Upgrade Package (RPO code PDM) is an LPO-level, dealer-installed equipment group that includes the following:. Performance Air Intake System (RPO 5W7) Cat-Back Performance Exhaust (RPO WBC) This package...
Buying Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

Autotrader Names Hottest Cars of Summer 2021

Autotrader has named the Hottest Cars of Summer 2021, but with a timely twist. The editors typically define “hottest” as the cars most in demand – specifically the vehicles shoppers most frequently search on Autotrader – but like many things over the last year, for 2021 things are a bit different.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Gets a Diesel

For an engine platform that General Motors officials vow will be gone by 2035, diesel continues to thrive in Chevy pickups. The company recently announced the optional 3.0L Duramax I-6 engine (277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque) is now available for the 2022 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. And, while...
Carsgmauthority.com

1,200-Horsepower Chevy C10 Is One Crazy Sleeper: Video

As far as we’re concerned, going fast and looking slow beats going slow and looking fast any day of the week. This 1967 Chevy C10 pickup is a fantastic example of what we’re talking about, prowling the streets in full sleeper guise with 1,200 horsepower under the hood. Coming to...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Chrysler PT Cruiser vs. Chevy HHR: Which Retro Ride Is Worth Remembering?

There’s a certain stigma around modern cars with retro styling that makes them feel tacky or awkward. The Chrysler PT Cruiser and Chevy HHR are two such examples. Born in a time of design experimentation, they captured the essence of classic cars for the modern-day. But how do these two anomalies compare, and are they worth remembering?

