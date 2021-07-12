Autotrader Find: 1998 Dodge Ram SS/T

Dodge Ram 1500 – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Mike Mareen. When an automotive company decides to intertwine GT vehicles in its lineup, it means one of two different things. A GT vehicle can either be a more upscale, luxury vehicle with more comfort for long drives. Or, it can be a high-performance model, equipped with a powerful engine and built to test that power while maintaining control. Well, we don’t really expect a Ram pickup truck to do donuts (well, maybe the TRX), but the new 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models being added to their truck lineup is a hint at the automaker uniting with rally race cars.
