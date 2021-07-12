Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 teams who should pursue a trade for Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr.

By Skyler Carlin
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was shaping up to be a special season for the Denver Nuggets as they were cementing themselves as title contenders in the NBA regular season. Unfortunately, a season-ending knee injury to Jamal Murray derailed their hopes of reaching the NBA Finals, causing them to be eliminated in the Conference Semi-Finals.

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Case for keeping perspective…and Michael Porter Jr.

The Denver Nuggets fell in the second round to the Phoenix Suns. Denver didn’t have anything resembling its healthy backcourt. And now Phoenix has a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Is it possible, in a world without Jamal Murray and facing a significantly hobbled core,...
NBAYardbarker

If he falls in the draft, could Jared Butler be the Hawks’ Michael Porter Jr.?

Prior to a few weeks ago, Jared Butler seemed like a lock to be selected before #20 when the Hawks are slotted to pick. However, a pre-existing heart condition has prevented him from being cleared to participate in any basketball activities by NBA doctors. This isn’t something new, though. Before his three seasons with Baylor, he committed to Alabama in 2018 but was forced to transfer after not being cleared by the medical staff. Regardless, things turned out pretty well for Butler, as his collegiate career culminated in winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Denver Nuggets buy low on Collin Sexton?

With one year remaining on his rookie contract, Collin Sexton might be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Is there a rationale behind the Denver Nuggets making a move for the young guard?. Before getting into Denver’s reasoning, let’s look at the rough past couple of weeks Sexton has had. It...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Why is JaVale McGee on Team USA?

JaVale McGee, Denver Nuggets and Damian Lillard talk during warmups before an exhibition game against Spain at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on 18 Jul. 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Denver Nuggets backup center JaVale McGee has been added to the...
NBAchatsports.com

Jeff Morton on Wes Unseld Jr., the NBA Finals, and the Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Jeff Morton, King of Thornton and host of the CSG Podcast, discuss the potential loss of Wes Unseld Jr. to the Washington Wizards before discussing Game 4 of the NBA Finals and what comes next for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Then, Ryan and Jeff discuss the Michael Porter Jr. extension, Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, and JaMychal Green. Basically, every player in line for a significant contract this offseason.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: How to replace Wes Unseld Jr.

Denver Nuggets former assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr talks with head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 2 in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Wes Unseld Jr has officially been named...
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach

July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are expected to hire Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today Sports on Friday that Washington is offering its head-coaching job to Unseld, and a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Nuggets could trade for Wizard’ Bradley Beal?

The Denver Nuggets are right on the cusp of being legitimate title contenders. Had point guard Jamal Murray not torn the ACL in his left knee, it could be the Nuggets, not the Phoenix Suns, representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. The roster as currently constructed is very...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Timberwolves pursuing Danilo Gallinari trade?

Dane Moore: The Minnesota Timberwolves have been pursuing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason trade market, sources say. Gallinari has two years and $42 million remaining on his contract. The second year (2022-23) is partially guaranteed for $5 million. 8 months ago – via NBA.com. The Atlanta...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Can Josh Primo be the Blue Arrow Jr.?

Speaking with the media during his recent workout with the Denver Nuggets, Josh Primo says that fellow Canadian Jamal Murray is one of his favorite players. He added that he has been following the Blue Arrow since he first watched him live in 2015. While he hasn’t met Jamal, his...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy