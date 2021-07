The Boston Celtics are going to look a lot different when they take the court for the 2021-22 NBA season than they did during the 2020-21 season from the top to the bottom. The front office saw an overhaul, as Danny Ainge stepped away from his position and was promptly replaced by Brad Stevens. With Stevens moving from the sidelines to the front office, the team needed a new head coach. Ime Udoka, a highly regarded assistant coach in the league, was tabbed as the new leading man in Beantown.