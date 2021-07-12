Cancel
Virus Totals Press Upward Following Holiday Weekend

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 63 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, bringing the overall total to 38,544. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 15 new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, with 114 active cases and six persons hospitalized, according to information provided by Hawai´i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 60 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.3%.

