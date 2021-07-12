Virus Totals Press Upward Following Holiday Weekend
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 63 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, bringing the overall total to 38,544. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 15 new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, with 114 active cases and six persons hospitalized, according to information provided by Hawai´i County Civil Defense. The state’s two-week average is 60 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.3%.bigislandnow.com
