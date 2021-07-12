Fred Mullins Jr. (81)
Fred Mullins Jr., 81, of Spring City, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Golden Years Retirement Resort in Spring City. Born on March 31, 1940, Fred was a lifetime resident of Spring City. He was a maintenance worker and retired from TVA-Watts Bar after 25 years of service. He liked to work on cars and loved watching and attending NASCAR Racing and car shows. Fred enjoyed riding his bike as well as listening to and playing country and bluegrass music. He was a member of Spring City United Methodist Church.www.rheaheraldnews.com
