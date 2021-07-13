This Year’s Best Mountain Bike Shoes Reviewed
With summer steaming along, it’s time to refresh the worn parts of your bike kit. This year’s crop of the latest mountain bike shoes offer enough technical advances across the board—from quick-dry, anti-stink materials, to clever ratcheting closures, stickier soles, and hidden polymer layers—that every type of rider can benefit. So whether you’re a light and fast cross-country fanatic still oriented to clips, or a downhill specialist looking for the highest-performing flat pedal shoe, you’ll find options worth upgrading to for better connection, more efficient power transfer, plus a few style points on the trail.www.mensjournal.com
