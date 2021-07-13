Commercial Credit Cards: International Markets Review and Forecast, 2020-2025

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to expand at a healthy pace. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of diagnostic centers. The growing awareness among physicians and an escalated demand for histopathology are some of the other growth drivers for the global immunohistochemistry market. In addition to this, a rise in the healthcare spending and improvements in the healthcare, diagnostic centers, and hospital infrastructure across many nations are boosting the growth of the immunohistochemistry market. Some of the trends observed in the market include, implementation of nanotechnology in immunohistochemistry, high use of automation, and the use of multiplex arrays.