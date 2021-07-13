Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Reinforcement Learning#Odsc West 2021#Prweb#Nlp#Uc Berkeley#The Virtual Ai Expo#Hp#Sas#Eventx Ai#Odsc Com California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Google
Related
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science vs Deep Learning

When doing a search for data science versus deep learning, the results are surprising. Most of the articles that show up are comparing data science to machine learning, which is of course useful, but not as relevant as comparing it directly to deep learning. With that being said, that is the purpose of this article — to compare, directly, these two popular fields of study. While there are comparisons out there, I wanted to give my professional comparison from my experience — hence, the opinion label of this article. Keep on reading below if you would like to find out why these two fields are different, and what makes them similar.
Marketsinformation-age.com

The biggest data science trends in banking

This article will explore the biggest data science trends in the banking sector, as identified by experts in the field. The banking sector has been leveraging data science capabilities in order to accelerate operations and increase flexibility. As an industry with highly sensitive data at its disposal, data science has also played a role in strengthening security, particularly through enhanced identity management. In this article, we explore the biggest data science trends that have emerged within the banking sector.
SoftwareForbes

Machine Learning Can Set Your Document Data Free - Here’s How

IDC predicts that worldwide data will exceed 175 zettabytes by 2025, from 45 zettabytes in 2019. That’s a lot of data! Business data makes up a significant portion of it. But unfortunately, 80% of all business data is trapped in unstructured formats such as documents, emails, images, and PDFs. Converting unstructured, handwritten, scanned documents into digital, searchable, computer-readable documents is one of the biggest challenges faced by many organizations.
EngineeringNature.com

An industry perspective on machine learning

Google Applied Science is a division of Google Research that applies computational methods, and in particular machine learning, to a broad range of scientific problems. Patrick Riley, until recently one of their software engineers and now head of artificial intelligence at Relay Therapeutics, talks to Nature Reviews Materials about his experience working on machine-learning projects in an industrial setting.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Causal Reasoning in Machine Learning

Thanks to recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are now able to leverage Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies in both academic and commercial applications. Although, relying just on correlations between the different features, can possibly lead to wrong conclusions since correlation does not necessarily imply causation. Two of the main limitations of nowadays Machine Learning and Deep Learning models are:
SoftwareVentureBeat

Breaking ‘bad data’ with machine learning

“An underlying issue that most enterprise organizations struggle with is that their data is a disaster,” noted Anthony Deighton, chief product officer at AI-powered data unification company Tamr. Deighton was moderating a panel at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 event today, which delved into practical and academic perspectives on how companies — particularly financial institutions — can use machine learning (ML) to improve the quality and reliability of their data.
Computer Sciencetheiet.org

Should we trust machine learning?

Machine learning plays a huge part in our lives, but as author Brian Christian asks in his new book, are these algorithms treating us fairly?. For better or worse, says Brian Christian, questions that link ethics and technology, particularly in the field of machine learning “are not going away. In some ways I see this as one of the defining challenges of the decade ahead of us.” By ‘this’ he is referring to the core subject of his new book ‘The Alignment Problem’, which tackles the question of how we can ensure that the growth industry of machine learning “is behaving in the way we expect it to. How do we make sure that we can trust it and that we are safe and comfortable?”
Computersarxiv.org

Hybrid Model and Data Driven Algorithm for Online Learning of Any-to-Any Path Loss Maps

Learning any-to-any (A2A) path loss maps, where the objective is the reconstruction of path loss between any two given points in a map, might be a key enabler for many applications that rely on device-to-device (D2D) communication. Such applications include machine-type communications (MTC) or vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications. Current approaches for learning A2A maps are either model-based methods, or pure data-driven methods. Model-based methods have the advantage that they can generate reliable estimations with low computational complexity, but they cannot exploit information coming from data. Pure data-driven methods can achieve good performance without assuming any physical model, but their complexity and their lack of robustness is not acceptable for many applications. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid model and data-driven approach that fuses information obtained from datasets and models in an online fashion. To that end, we leverage the framework of stochastic learning to deal with the sequential arrival of samples and propose an online algorithm that alternatively and sequentially minimizes the original non-convex problem. A proof of convergence is presented, along with experiments based firstly on synthetic data, and secondly on a more realistic dataset for V2X, with both experiments showing promising results.
Computersarxiv.org

Declarative Machine Learning Systems

In the last years machine learning (ML) has moved from a academic endeavor to a pervasive technology adopted in almost every aspect of computing. ML-powered products are now embedded in our digital lives: from recommendations of what to watch, to divining our search intent, to powering virtual assistants in consumer and enterprise settings. Recent successes in applying ML in natural sciences revealed that ML can be used to tackle some of the hardest real-world problems humanity faces today. For these reasons ML has become central in the strategy of tech companies and has gathered even more attention from academia than ever before. Despite these successes, what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning. Right now the people training and using ML models are expert developers working within large organizations, but we believe the next wave of ML systems will allow a larger amount of people, potentially without coding skills, to perform the same tasks. These new ML systems will not require users to fully understand all the details of how models are trained and utilized for obtaining predictions. Declarative interfaces are well suited for this goal, by hiding complexity and favouring separation of interests, and can lead to increased productivity. We worked on such abstract interfaces by developing two declarative ML systems, Overton and Ludwig, that require users to declare only their data schema (names and types of inputs) and tasks rather then writing low level ML code. In this article we will describe how ML systems are currently structured, highlight important factors for their success and adoption, what are the issues current ML systems are facing and how the systems we developed addressed them. Finally we will talk about learnings from the development of ML systems throughout the years and how we believe the next generation of ML systems will look like.
EngineeringExecutiveBiz

DTRA Seeks Info on AI, Machine Learning, Data Science Tech Capabilities

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency wants information on companies, universities and other organizations working on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science technologies that could help counter weapons of mass destruction and other emerging threats. DTRA intends to use AI, ML and data science tools to improve decision-making and situational...
Healtharxiv.org

AutoScore-Imbalance: An interpretable machine learning tool for development of clinical scores with rare events data

Han Yuan, Feng Xie, Marcus Eng Hock Ong, Yilin Ning, Marcel Lucas Chee, Seyed Ehsan Saffari, Hairil Rizal Abdullah, Benjamin Alan Goldstein, Bibhas Chakraborty, Nan Liu. Background: Medical decision-making impacts both individual and public health. Clinical scores are commonly used among a wide variety of decision-making models for determining the degree of disease deterioration at the bedside. AutoScore was proposed as a useful clinical score generator based on machine learning and a generalized linear model. Its current framework, however, still leaves room for improvement when addressing unbalanced data of rare events. Methods: Using machine intelligence approaches, we developed AutoScore-Imbalance, which comprises three components: training dataset optimization, sample weight optimization, and adjusted AutoScore. All scoring models were evaluated on the basis of their area under the curve (AUC) in the receiver operating characteristic analysis and balanced accuracy (i.e., mean value of sensitivity and specificity). By utilizing a publicly accessible dataset from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, we assessed the proposed model and baseline approaches in the prediction of inpatient mortality. Results: AutoScore-Imbalance outperformed baselines in terms of AUC and balanced accuracy. The nine-variable AutoScore-Imbalance sub-model achieved the highest AUC of 0.786 (0.732-0.839) while the eleven-variable original AutoScore obtained an AUC of 0.723 (0.663-0.783), and the logistic regression with 21 variables obtained an AUC of 0.743 (0.685-0.800). The AutoScore-Imbalance sub-model (using down-sampling algorithm) yielded an AUC of 0. 0.771 (0.718-0.823) with only five variables, demonstrating a good balance between performance and variable sparsity. Conclusions: The AutoScore-Imbalance tool has the potential to be applied to highly unbalanced datasets to gain further insight into rare medical events and to facilitate real-world clinical decision-making.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Technologycase.edu

Machine Learning Working Group meeting

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Center for Computational Imaging and Personalized Diagnostics for the next Machine Learning Working Group meeting Monday, July 19, from noon to 1 p.m. EST. RuiJiang Li, assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Stanford University...
IndustryStamford Advocate

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns for Machine Learning

With Machine learning all over the place, it is becoming increasingly important to capture best practices and solutions to tackle common ML problems. Design patterns are a way of capturing these problems and providing reusable answers using generic and well-proven ML designs. They are ways of thinking when designing solutions or building ML systems.
Computersarxiv.org

Diversity in Sociotechnical Machine Learning Systems

There has been a surge of recent interest in sociocultural diversity in machine learning (ML) research, with researchers (i) examining the benefits of diversity as an organizational solution for alleviating problems with algorithmic bias, and (ii) proposing measures and methods for implementing diversity as a design desideratum in the construction of predictive algorithms. Currently, however, there is a gap between discussions of measures and benefits of diversity in ML, on the one hand, and the broader research on the underlying concepts of diversity and the precise mechanisms of its functional benefits, on the other. This gap is problematic because diversity is not a monolithic concept. Rather, different concepts of diversity are based on distinct rationales that should inform how we measure diversity in a given context. Similarly, the lack of specificity about the precise mechanisms underpinning diversity's potential benefits can result in uninformative generalities, invalid experimental designs, and illicit interpretations of findings. In this work, we draw on research in philosophy, psychology, and social and organizational sciences to make three contributions: First, we introduce a taxonomy of different diversity concepts from philosophy of science, and explicate the distinct epistemic and political rationales underlying these concepts. Second, we provide an overview of mechanisms by which diversity can benefit group performance. Third, we situate these taxonomies--of concepts and mechanisms--in the lifecycle of sociotechnical ML systems and make a case for their usefulness in fair and accountable ML. We do so by illustrating how they clarify the discourse around diversity in the context of ML systems, promote the formulation of more precise research questions about diversity's impact, and provide conceptual tools to further advance research and practice.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Shell Scripts for Data Science in Python

Learn the basics of command-line arguments in Bash so that you make the most of shell scripts in your work as a data scientist. Let’s learn a little bit of shell scripting, as it will greatly improve your ability to supply and parse command-line arguments (CLA) to your Python scripts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy