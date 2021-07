Officers from the Laurel Police Department need your assistance in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery. At approximately 12:10 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021, officers were called to the 7100 block of Virginia Manor Court, Laurel, MD. for the report of an armed robbery and shooting. Officers arrived and located a single victim of the robbery. The investigation revealed that a male suspect, armed with a handgun, approached a security service delivery driver, disarmed him, and then demanded he hand over the U.S. Currency deposit bag he was holding. The victim complied and then the suspect fired one shot at him before fleeing the scene. The driver was not injured during the robbery.