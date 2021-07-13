WATCH: Juan Soto blasts record 520-foot bomb in MLB HR Derby

It was absolute bedlam at Coors Field, the site of the 2021 MLB HR Derby Monday evening. That included Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals parking the longest homer in the history of the annual event, a 520-foot blast way up to the upper deck at Mile High.

It was earlier in Round 1 that Colorado Rockies shortstop ( for now ) Trevor Story broke the previous record held by Aaron Judge with a 518-foot homer in front of his hometown fans.

Judge previously set that record back in 2017 at Marlins Park with a 414-foot homer. In fact, Judge held the mark for the four longest homers in this annual event ahead of Monday evening.

Something tells us that Juan Soto will see his record broken before the evening is over. Such is the nature of the beast in Colorado.

