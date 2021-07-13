Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Guess announces breach of employee SSNs and financial data after DarkSide ransomware attack

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillion-dollar fashion brand Guess has sent letters out to an unknown number of people whose information they lost during a ransomware attack in February. First shared by Bleeping Computer's Sergiu Gatlan, the letters state that "unauthorized access" to certain Guess systems between February 2, 2021 and February 23, 2021 led to a breach of Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and financial account numbers.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Data Theft#Information Security#Personal Data#Bleeping Computer#Social Security#Zdnet#Guess#Colonial Pipeline#Experian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Phishing Used to Get PII, not Just Ransomware

With all of the focus on ransomware attacks, it’s easy to forget about the damage done by email phishing. Yet, new research from Vade shows that phishing has seen a meteoric rise in the first half of 2021, including a 281% increase in May and a 284% increase in June. And what they want is personally identifiable information (PII).
San Diego, CAkusi.com

UC San Diego Health announces data breach of employee email accounts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – UC San Diego Health announced Tuesday that a data breach involving unauthorized access to employee email accounts may have led to personal information compromised for the health care system’s patients and employees. Officials said the breach may have left protected information accessible between Dec. 2, 2020...
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Accounting firms warn clients about ransomware attacks

CPA firms are becoming increasingly concerned about clients who have lax cybersecurity in place, making them vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the ones that have been in the news lately. In early July, between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world were reportedly affected by a ransomware attack centered on...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Zimbra Server Bugs Could Lead to Email Plundering

Two bugs, now patched except in older versions, could be chained to allow attackers to hijack Zimbra server by simply sending a malicious email. Zimbra webmail server has two flaws that could let an attacker paw through the inbox and outbox of all the employees in all the enterprises that use the immensely popular collaboration tool, researchers say.
San Diego, CAbleepingcomputer.com

UC San Diego Health discloses data breach after phishing attack

UC San Diego Health, the academic health system of the University of California, San Diego, has disclosed a data breach after the compromise of some employees' email accounts. UC San Diego Health is one of the nation's best hospitals, being repeatedly ranked as the best health care system in San Diego, according to the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report survey.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

What to know about ransomware attacks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ransomware attacks are grabbing headlines — and victims’ cash — in Indiana and around the world. The basic scam: cyber criminals hijack a system and hold it hostage until the victim pays up. The corporate and government cases make the news, but cyber security companies say there’s...
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

Unemployment System Hack Exposes Data of 58K Floridians

(TNS) — Hackers targeting Florida’s unemployment website potentially stole the personal data, including Social Security numbers, of nearly 58,000 people. The Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday that hackers targeted the site, known as CONNECT, between April 27 and July 16 of this year, breaching the personal information of unemployment recipients.
EducationGovernment Technology

Ransomware Attack on New York Boarding School Exposes SSNs

(TNS) — Emma Willard School has been dealing with a ransomware attack that struck the school last week, school Head Jennifer Rao said in a letter to the school community. Personal financial information for some members of the Emma Willard community was stolen. Employees’ Social Security numbers were also taken, she said in the letter.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hackers may have accessed data of thousands of unemployed Floridians

Cyber hackers have attacked Florida’s unemployment benefits website and may have accessed sensitive personal information that belongs to nearly 58,000 Floridians who hold accounts with the state. The Department of Economic Opportunity said it learned of a “data security incident” on July 16 against its CONNECT system and took several steps to protect client accounts, which included locking ...
Public Safetyhealthitsecurity.com

Healthcare Cyberattacks, Data Breaches Pressuring Nonprofit Orgs

Fitch Ratings released a report on July 22 entitled, “Relentless Cyber Attacks to Pressure NFP Hospitals’ Operations.”. “The healthcare sector has seen a historic increase in the number and severity of cyber assaults over the past 18 months,” the report states. “The sector is viewed as a target-rich environment due to the large amount of sensitive data that healthcare entities maintain for patient care and operations.”
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Victims filing suit after firms hit by ransomware attacks

Cybersecurity lapses at major companies have led to big class-action lawsuits and settlements in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Retailer Target eventually paid $10 million to consumers and $39 million to banks after hackers broke into its systems and stole personal information in 2013. Home Depot brokered a similar settlement with shoppers who had their credit card info stolen from the home improvement store's computers.
Technologythreatpost.com

The True Impact of Ransomware Attacks

Keeper’s research reveals that in addition to knocking systems offline, ransomware attacks degrade productivity, cause organizations to incur significant indirect costs, and mar their reputations. One of the most damaging myths about ransomware attacks is, “If your company does regular system backups, you don’t have to worry. Just restore from...
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Substitute Notice of Data Breach

UC San Diego Health recently experienced a security event involving unauthorized access to some employee email accounts. This notice provides up-to-date information on what happened and what we are doing. What Happened?. UC San Diego Health recently identified and responded to a security matter involving unauthorized access to some employee...
Public Safetypaloaltonetworks.com

Cybersecurity Tips From Unit 42 to Help Stop Ransomware Attacks

Just five years ago, cybersecurity experts were warning that the threat from cyber extortion was poised to grow as criminals increasingly looked to profit from the use of ransomware. Hackers have since perfected their ability to infiltrate computer systems and encrypt everything until the owner pays a ransom to regain control.
Florida StateDark Reading

Florida DEO Discloses Data Breach Affecting 58,000 Accounts

Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has disclosed a data breach that affected its unemployment benefits system and targeted 57,920 claimant accounts. The breach affected accounts within the Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System, commonly known as CONNECT, officials wrote in a July 23 letter to those affected. Personal information may have been taken from DEO between April 27, 2021, and July 16, 2021, when officials reportedly learned of the incident, the letter states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy