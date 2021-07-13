Guess announces breach of employee SSNs and financial data after DarkSide ransomware attack
Billion-dollar fashion brand Guess has sent letters out to an unknown number of people whose information they lost during a ransomware attack in February. First shared by Bleeping Computer's Sergiu Gatlan, the letters state that "unauthorized access" to certain Guess systems between February 2, 2021 and February 23, 2021 led to a breach of Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and financial account numbers.www.zdnet.com
