San Antonio, TX

Prosecutors: Man accused of killing San Antonio cop said he ‘felt justified’ after 2016 shooting

By Iris Dimmick
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 15 days ago
Bexar County prosecutor Tamara Strauch used defendant Otis Tyrone McKane’s own words in her opening statement to jurors on the first day of his capital murder trial. McKane is charged in the 2016 shooting death of San Antonio police Detective Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the department who was shot twice while writing a traffic ticket in the front seat of his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters.

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
