Hear Thom Yorke, Radiohead’s Sprawling ‘Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)’

By Althea Legaspi
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsiYm_0auxuBL900

Thom Yorke has released a new remix of Radiohead classic “Creep.” The new slowed-down rendition is called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx).”

Aptly living up to its namesake, the remix slowly unfurls over the course of nine minutes. It’s fitting for our pandemic era, where a sense of time is warped and singular moments can seem both fleeting and drawn out simultaneously. Woozy synths and reverb enhance the feeling of discombobulation and uncertainty. The song’s accompanying video features artwork from Jun Takahashi.

In June, Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance during the Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden reopening concert where they covered the alt-rock standard, a song Chappelle has covered numerous times previously.

Yorke and Jonny Greenwood recently announced a new project called the Smile, which also features drummer Tom Skinner and longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich. The group debuted seven new songs during Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream in May. Yorke’s most recent solo album, Anima, dropped in 2019 and Radiohead’s ninth album, A Moon Shaped Pool arrived in 2016. The band reissued seminal album OK Computer in 2017.

