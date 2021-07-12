Cancel
Idaho State

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

By Nate Bird
 15 days ago
Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?

