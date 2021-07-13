As wildfire grows, Pet Evacuation Team ready to house animals at Deschutes County Fairgrounds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Monday was a busy day for the Pet Evacuation Team as they set up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center to house any animals displaced by the fast-growing Grandview Fire.

The stalls in the Beef Barn have been cleared to accommodate the animals of owners who need to evacuate their homes due to the blaze, which broke out Sunday.

The equipment trailer that PET brought to the site holds a variety of resources to make sure the animals are well-cared for.

Some of the items include dog blankets, tarps, water rescue gear, hoses, generators and leashes, among many other things.

"We have no idea what's coming. We've been told by emergency services that people are evacuating, so we want to be ready," PET Regional Coordinator Vikki Sheerer said.

Fortunately, the animal rescue organization is well-equipped to handle a large spectrum animals.

“We have people that are experienced with dogs and cats, and we have people that are experienced with horses and cows," Sheerer said.

When asked how the animals are housed, Sheerer said that each animal will stay in a separate stall, which will help alleviate their stress. She also mentioned that when animals are stressed, that could lead to stomachaches, and possibly escalate to much bigger problems.

No pets had been taken into the temporary shelter Monday morning, but Sheerer says her team was called to deploy by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and is prepared for what may come.

PET will be taking in pets 24/7 until further notice. Sheerer offered some tips for people who will be bringing their pets down to the fairgrounds.

“Please bring your animals food, and we need to know if your animal has been vaccinated or not. We’d like to have vet records, if we could," Sheerer said.

PET has been active for 20 years, helping to take care of animals in the event of disasters. And with 48 current volunteers to serve animals in a crisis, they’re ready to do whatever needs to be done.

The post As wildfire grows, Pet Evacuation Team ready to house animals at Deschutes County Fairgrounds appeared first on KTVZ .