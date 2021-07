Kevin was born May 18, 1956 in Delta, CO to Acquilla and Dean Gresham. The family moved to Eagle, CO in August of 1969. Kevin attended Eagle Valley High School and graduated in 1975. He then went on to join the United States Navy. When returning, he met the love of his life Brenda and they married May 6, 1989. They had two daughters, Andrea and Kendra. The family was active members of the Gypsum Baptist Church.