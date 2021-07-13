Britney Spears consulting with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

(CNN)— Britney Spears is in talks with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about potentially representing her in her conservatorship battle.

Samuel D. Ingham was appointed by the court as her representation in 2008, at the beginning of her conservatorship. He requested to resign on July 6th.

Spears said in her testimony last month that she would like to choose her own attorney. The request will be considered at a hearing on Wednesday.

“I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer,” Spears said during a hearing on Jun. 23. “I would like to be able to do that.”

Rosengart is currently a shareholder with litigation firm Greenberg Traurig. He has represented Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sean Penn in the past, as reported by CNN.