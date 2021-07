Siemens is collaborating with Dow to showcase the future of automation with a process industry test bed at MxD, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing institute and innovation center near downtown Chicago. This new test bed offers a hands-on demonstration of how innovative software and IoT come together with hardware to accelerate digitalization for the process industries. Companies can now see firsthand how to design, monitor and maintain their products more effectively, efficiently and, even remotely, using data and digital tools.