Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The second-ranked center in Texas leaves John Paul II to play basketball for a prep school

By Greg Riddle
Dallas News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chance to play basketball for a nationally ranked prep school was too enticing to keep Cameron Corhen at Plano John Paul II. The 6-9 Corhen, ranked by 247Sports as the second-best center in Texas in the Class of 2022, has transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, John Paul II coach Dan Lee said Monday. Sunrise was the runner-up at last season’s GEICO national tournament, it finished No. 3 in the final MaxPreps national rankings, and it has two of the top 30 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
City
Waxahachie, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Plano, TX
City
Duncanville, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Schools#Plano John Paul Ii#Sunrise Christian Academy#Maxpreps#Lsu#Texas Tech#Usc#Texas A M#Nba#Mansfield Summit#Img Academy#South Garland#Little Elm#Gonzaga#Ischool#The News#Sportsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Education
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy