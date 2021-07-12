The second-ranked center in Texas leaves John Paul II to play basketball for a prep school

The chance to play basketball for a nationally ranked prep school was too enticing to keep Cameron Corhen at Plano John Paul II. The 6-9 Corhen, ranked by 247Sports as the second-best center in Texas in the Class of 2022, has transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, John Paul II coach Dan Lee said Monday. Sunrise was the runner-up at last season’s GEICO national tournament, it finished No. 3 in the final MaxPreps national rankings, and it has two of the top 30 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022.