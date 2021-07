COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A trio of connected historic buildings near Franklin Park Conservatory has a new owner. The Village Network, a nonprofit that focuses on supporting the behavioral, physical and emotional health of Central Ohio children and young adults, paid just over $3.5 million for 1776-1780 E. Broad St., according to the Franklin County Auditor’s website and brokers familiar with the sale. The nonprofit was already a tenant of the building, which had been owned by Volunteers of America, another occupant.