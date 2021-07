Tuesday afternoon, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone sent out an update to the Baylor family after the most recent news for the Big 12 Conference. We are in the midst of significant change in intercollegiate athletics, with forces beyond our control destabilizing so many facets of this important part of the higher education experience. This period of uncertainty has been ongoing for many months, but was intensely magnified yesterday as the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma regrettably informed the Big 12 Conference that the schools will not extend their media rights past 2025, which is when the league’s current television contracts end. And then today, Texas and Oklahoma formally requested membership in the Southeastern Conference.