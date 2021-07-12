Where Have the Low-Budget Movies Gone?

In the new horror-comedy film TOO LATE, director D.W. Thomas pulls back the velvet curtain on the world of indie stand-up comedy. Revealing both clever witticisms and shady practices, TOO LATE takes a literal look at the dog-eat-dog nature of the industry. The story follows young, up-and-coming comedian Violet (Alyssa Limperis) along with many inserted bits of genuine comedic acts. Like many young professionals, Violet juggles her passion with the need for a paycheck by working for L.A. comedy legend, Bob Devore. Portrayed by Ron Lynch (Bob’s Burgers), Bob not only takes advantage of Violet at every possible opportunity, he devours many of the talented young individuals that surround her—literally. What results is a dark, funny, and metaphor-heavy look at the blurred lines between hunger and passion.
