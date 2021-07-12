3 Better Internet Stocks to Buy Than Newegg
Shares of Newegg Commerce (NEGG) were up big last week as another case of retail traders on Reddit pushing up the price of a stock. While NEGG isn't a bad company, this performance doesn't line up with its fundamentals. Which is why David Cohne is recommending other internet stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Yelp (NYSE:YELP).In another example of Reddit traders driving gains, online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NEGG) saw massive returns last week. The company is an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, and smart home and gaming products. The company went public in May through a reverse merger with SPAC Lianluo Smart.www.investing.com
