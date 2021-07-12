3 Better Internet Stocks to Buy Than Newegg

Finding high-yielding stocks is challenging right now. These two stocks are yielding more than 5% at recent prices. Each has a history of dividend increases. Investors looking for income can't expect much from the average dividend-paying stock -- the S&P 500's current dividend yield is just 1.3%. There are stocks whose yield is much higher, 4% or more, but the higher you go, the less stable that yield can be -- sometimes it's artificially high because the stock has plummeted, and sometimes it's simply a level of cash distributions that the company can't afford. The trick is to find companies that are steadily growing their earnings or cash flow -- not only can they sustain generous payouts, but they can raise them regularly.