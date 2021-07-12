Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 60%

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotwithstanding the current semiconductor chip shortage, their rising popularity and substantial investments make the long-term prospects bright for autonomous vehicles. Indeed, wall Street analysts expect shares of autonomous vehicle producers Aeva (AEVA), Velodyne (VLDR), and Foresight (FRSX) to surge more than 60% in the coming months. So, let’s evaluate these names more closely.Autonomous vehicles are gaining traction worldwide due to their efficiency and sustainability. Investor optimism about this technology is evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF’s (DRIV) 55.1% returns over the past nine months compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 25.6% gains.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Autonomous Vehicles#Vldr#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Adas#Aeva Technologies Inc#Velodyne Lidar#Frsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can These Megacap Stocks Double? Wall Street Thinks So

Companies with $100 billion-plus market caps are traditionally slow growers, but this trio doesn't fit that mold. Wall Street's price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. As of this past weekend, there were fewer than 120 companies whose valuation topped $100 billion. Call me old-school, but...
Stocksleadertimes.com

Tech leads stocks lower on Wall Street, easing off records

(AP) — Drops in big technology companies led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its […]
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for muted open ahead of big tech earnings

* Apple, Microsoft and Google set to report results. * Futures: Dow down 0.24, S&P down 0.14%, Nasdaq up 0.03% (Adds comment, graphic, updates prices) July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street comes off record highs ahead of big tech earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one-third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by...
StocksTheInterMountain.com

Wall Street rallies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to records on Wall Street Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index climbed 44.31,...
StocksUSA Today

Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

Stocks moved higher for a second day on Wednesday, continuing to recover following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors have turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily as earnings season ramps up. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as...
StocksInternational Business Times

European Stocks Rally As Wall Street Rebounds

European stock markets rallied on Wednesday and Wall Street extended gains as investors took heart in strong earnings reports from Coca-Cola and other consumer-oriented companies. After slumping early this week, Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday and traders kept the momentum going, bolstering sentiment in London and on the continent.
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Slammed In Early Trading On Wall Street

US stocks suffered steep declines in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average weakened 473.50 to 34,224.56 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index decreased 53.65 to 4,274.57. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 165.93 to 14,248.51.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy in July

Although investors rotated away from expensive technology stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the tech industry expected to be dominant in the foreseeable future on the back of a digital transformation across several sectors. Indeed, the industry has been witnessing renewed investor interest lately because of this. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality, low-priced tech stocks Rimini (RMNI), EMCORE (EMKR), and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) now. Let’s evaluate these names.Investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. However, investors’ interest in the tech stocks has been returning lately because a recognition has dawned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the more contagious viral variants in the offing. Notably, Japan this week declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Wall Street's Top Analysts Have Turned More Bullish on These Stocks

When Wall Street analysts take a more bullish stance on a particular stock, it could mean that the name is undervalued and has room to run. The stocks mentioned in this article have either received a bullish coverage initiation or a significant price target boost from analysts with a proven track record of success.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures grind higher as Big Tech blows out earnings

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Wednesday as investors sorted through earnings from several Big Tech companies ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 5 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.12% and 0.32%, respectively. The major averages on Tuesday fell from record highs while snapping their five-day winning streaks.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures mixed ahead of Big Tech earnings

U.S. stock futures were lower Tuesday morning as investors sorted through a barrage of earnings reports and the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 61 points, or 0.17%, while S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.04%. The choppy trade comes a day after all three of the major averages closed at all-time highs.
Economyinvesting.com

Ford Jumps On Revised Outlook, Promise Of Build-To-Order

Investing.com – Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock was trading 4% higher in Thursday’s premarket as the company raised its forecast for annual profit while promising to move to build-to-order manufacturing to improve profitability. The maker of Mustang SUVs and F-150 pickup trucks now expects its 2021 adjusted EBIT to be higher...

Comments / 0

Community Policy