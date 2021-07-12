Cancel
Put a Coin in the Slot and Give Coinbase Global a Shot

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase (COIN) stock slid after its much-hyped direct listing, but there may be a dip-buying opportunity here as a lofty price target has been set.Back in 2012, Coinbase Global COIN> launched a user-friendly platform for people to send and receive Bitcoin BTC-USD>. By 2021, Coinbase was famous and not long ago, COIN stock was introduced to the public.

I kinda like Coinbase Global (COIN) hereAm I allowed to say that? After the big bounce in Bitcoin, we've seen it carryover to COIN. I'm not going to espouse the fundamental argument at the current valuationHonestly, I don't have oneWhile COIN is the 800-pound gorilla, I don't think it has such a moat that it will go without challengersWe're seein...
Coinbase became the first major digital asset-based organization that went public. On April 14th, 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange launched its IPO and incurred significant traffic in the beginning. It reached an all-time high value of $429 per share but since then, COIN has taken a major beating. Bitcoin and the collective crypto market crashed on May 19th, and COIN prices followed suit.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $230 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock are taking off on Monday thanks to bulls jumping back into cryptocurrencies on Monday. For example, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) jumped as much as 20% on the day to a six-week high before cooling off where it stands now, up 14%. But there is some news that appears to being driving these cryptos higher. So, what is causing these gains? Let’s take a closer look at the latest.
Cathie Wood might like Coinbase (COIN) stock, but informed investors should be cautious as a class-action lawsuit pokes holes in Coinbase's reputation. I'm flip-flopping today - there's no point in denying it. Not too long ago, I was bullish on Coinbase Global < NASDAQ:COIN> and even hinted at high price targets for COIN stock, like $444 and even $600.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Coinbase's offering materials for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering") have until September 20, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Coinbase class action lawsuit. The Coinbase class action lawsuit charges Coinbase, certain of its top executives, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Coinbase class action lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California on July 22, 2021 and is captioned Ramsey v. Coinbase Global, Inc., No. 21-cv-05634.
Remarkably, the strange dynamic behind the novel coronavirus pandemic sparked an extraordinary rally in cryptocurrencies in the latter end of 2020, sparking a paradigm-shifting credibility boost for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. In theory, this should bolster Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), basically a secondary market for digital assets. However, a quick look at COIN stock will render disappointment.
The US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has announced introducing Polygon (MATIC) in order to scale Ethereum transactions. Coinbase has announced that Polygon has been integrated into Google Chrome for both the mobile Coinbase Wallet app, as well as the Coinbase Wallet extension. According to a Coinbase blog post, the company plans to integrate other Ethereum scaling solutions, in addition to Polygon, into its wallets in the near future. Due to the high transaction fees in the Ethereum network, Coinbase aims to use Polygon to give more users access to decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Cryptocurrencies are a facsinating subject. There are smart people convinced that it's the next Big Thing and will have a similar impact to the Internet, while others see it as a scam. This report will give a broad overview of cryptocurrencies, and some of the most interesting applications. Then, we will look at some of the stocks and ETFs to gain exposure: GreyScale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), GreyScale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Coinbase (COIN), Paypal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).The rise of cryptocurrencies has been nothing short of remarkable. Since Bitcoin was launched in 2009, more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies have been created. The current total market cap is presently over $1.5 trillion and as of February of this year it’s estimated more than 100 million people are using cryptocurrencies around the world.

