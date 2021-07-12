Put a Coin in the Slot and Give Coinbase Global a Shot

Cryptocurrencies are a facsinating subject. There are smart people convinced that it's the next Big Thing and will have a similar impact to the Internet, while others see it as a scam. This report will give a broad overview of cryptocurrencies, and some of the most interesting applications. Then, we will look at some of the stocks and ETFs to gain exposure: GreyScale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), GreyScale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Coinbase (COIN), Paypal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).The rise of cryptocurrencies has been nothing short of remarkable. Since Bitcoin was launched in 2009, more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies have been created. The current total market cap is presently over $1.5 trillion and as of February of this year it’s estimated more than 100 million people are using cryptocurrencies around the world.