Oil rises on expectations of U.S. crude stocks falling

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s drop, as expectations of further declines in U.S. crude inventories outweighed fears that spreading COVID-19 variants could derail a global economic recovery. Brent crude for September climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.41 a barrel by 0036 GMT,...

TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, with U.S. prices at lowest in nearly a week

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus delta variant raised risks to the demand outlook for energy. "Oil prices appear to be treading water, currently caught between slowing growth concerns and tighter supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "The picture isn't being helped by reports the U.S. is tightening restrictions on some countries, while the U.K. is said to be looking at loosening them on the other side of the coin," he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to change its policy later Tuesday on face masks in public settings for some parts of the U.S. as infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus spread, according to media reports. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery declined by 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since July 21, FactSet data show.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks were dragged down by weakness in crude prices, while investors remained on the sideline ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended July 23, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 6.2 million barrels for gasoline and 1.9 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 126,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. September West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.93 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $71.65 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rising oil prices lift Mexican peso; Latam stocks fall

* Mexican economic growth speeds up in May * Colombia's peso reverses early gains * IMF cuts outlook for developing economies (Adds bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the only currency among Latin American units to rise on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and a weakening dollar, while stocks were knocked lower by a continued rout in China shares. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with broader emerging market peers, which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong shares on regulatory concerns spilled over. Brazil's Bovespa lost 1.3%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%. Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from six-week highs hit on Monday. "A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market equities to perform better in the second half of the year as risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong U.S. dollar, would fade. The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February. Latam currencies edged lower, with currencies of crude exporter Mexico finding support from oil prices buoyed by tight supply. Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up 0.4%. Data showed Mexican economic growth accelerated in May, boosted by primary activities such as farming, fishing and forestry, as well as tertiary activities. Colombia's peso reversed declines from earlier in the day to trade 0.5% lower. Anti-government protests, which started over discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the currency. Brazil's real was struggling to find direction, swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1250.87 -2.28 MSCI LatAm 2531.42 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 124359.10 -1.31 Mexico IPC 50924.23 0.05 Chile IPSA 4128.68 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 65496.72 -0.052 Colombia COLCAP 1252.58 -0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1775 -0.08 Mexico peso 19.9785 0.24 Chile peso 765.8 -0.65 Colombia peso 3928 -0.47 Peru sol 3.925 -0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.5600 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 180 2.22 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude slide extends as market eyes US inventory data, delta variant

Crude oil futures settled lower July 27 as traders looked to upcoming US inventory and economic data for signs of next direction against a backdrop of rising coronavirus cases around the world. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled down 26...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Pare Midday Losses

Energy stocks pared intraday losses late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still trailing by 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) off 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was still down 1.9%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 1.3% . Front-month West...
Economymining.com

Copper price down on pressure from rebounding dollar

Copper prices snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday under pressure from a rebounding dollar as investor focus shifted to a US Federal Reserve meeting expected to give more direction on monetary policy. Copper for delivery in September fell 0.3% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.572 per pound ($10,058 per...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Update – Trader Reaction to $71.85 Fib Level Sets the Tone Ahead of API Inventories Report

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading slightly lower late in the session on Tuesday as traders await a key private industry report that could shed some light on the domestic supply situation. Meanwhile, the inside trading range suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. Buyers and sellers continue to battle it out in a tight trading range with the bulls betting on tighter supplies amid a steady rise in the vaccination rate, and bearish traders worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as commodity-linked stocks weigh

(Updates prices, sectors) July 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by a 2.4% drop in energy stocks, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index...
Businessrigzone.com

Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent

(Bloomberg) -- Ethane, a key component in plastic production, is trading at a nearly two-and-a-half-year high in the U.S., with demand surging as global economies recover from last year’s slump. Prices for the fuel, which is a byproduct of natural gas processing, have climbed 57% this year to 33 cents...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Subdued On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its economic growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022 from 12.5 percent projected in April, saying the onset of a severe second COVID-19 wave cut into recovery.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

U.S. oil refiners set for first profit since onset of pandemic

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners are set to post their first quarterly profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, even though higher oil prices and weaker margins in June have tamed analysts' optimism fostered by the rebound in fuel demand. U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand has nearly recovered to...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil edges higher as report points to shrinking US stockpiles

(July 28): Oil edged higher after an industry report pointed to a decline in U.S. fuel and crude stockpiles, adding to signs of a tightening market. Futures in New York rose 0.4% to trade near US$72 a barrel after slipping for a second session on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported gasoline inventories slid by 6.23 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be the biggest draw in motor fuel stockpiles since March if confirmed by government data later Wednesday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices steady as virus spread counters tight supplies

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. inventory data as investors worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases, even though supplies are tightening and vaccination rates rising. U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell...

