By now you’ve seen the picture of Pat Maroon holding a heavily dented Stanley Cup. A fan snagged the pic of the Cup as it was being held by Maroon, complete with a huge dent that flattened an entire half of the upper portion of the Cup. Believe it or not, it’s not the first time the trophy has been damaged. The last time it happened was back in 2008, when it fell off of a bar in Detroit as the Red wings celebrated their victory that year. The damage will not be an issue for long, as the Cup is already on its way to Montreal to get fixed. No one has said how the damage occurred and it seems as if no one wants to talk about it. Who did it? Source: WFLA.com.