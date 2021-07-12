Stagecoach 2022: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs to headline

Thomas Rhett is counting down the days until the launch of his Center Point Road Tour on August 13th and 14th in Orange Beach, AL with special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett. He's played a few shows at smaller venues in the last few months, but Thomas tells us he can't wait to feel the energy of those venues on the tour. “This fall on the road, gettin’ out there with Cole and Gabby is just gonna be so awesome. I just miss playing for people so bad. It’s intoxicating in a way. It’s a feeling that you can’t really replicate without a real live audience. And so to say that I’m excited is an understatement, especially just getting back with the band and getting to rehearse for these shows, it’s just something that we’ve missed so bad, like a little part of our heart was kinda missing and now it’s starting to reform.”