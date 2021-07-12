Stagecoach 2022: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs to headline
It's official. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are headlining the Stagecoach Festival. Other festival highlights include Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and country legend Tanya Tucker on Friday, April 29, masked country singer Orville Peck and alternative country vocalist Margo Price on Saturday, April 30, and rock band The Black Crowes and Motown legend Smokey Robinson on Sunday, May 1.www.vvdailypress.com
