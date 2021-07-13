Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

40,000 charging stations for electric vehicles planned for Southern California

By Steve Scauzillo
Redlands Daily Facts
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will come first? More electric cars on California’s roadways or additional electric vehicle chargers?. This chicken-and-egg problem has plagued the changeover from gasoline-powered to electric passenger cars, which according to a goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is supposed to be completed by 2035 as a way to reduce smog that causes health problems and greenhouse gases that bring about global climate change.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
San Bernardino, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Pomona, CA
Riverside, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Cars
San Bernardino, CA
Cars
State
California State
Riverside, CA
Business
Long Beach, CA
Industry
City
Riverside, CA
Ontario, CA
Cars
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Government
San Bernardino, CA
Business
Riverside, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Ontario, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Industry
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Automobile#Sce#Orange Riverside#Emobility#The Pike Outlets#Fairplex#Gold Line#La Metro#Edison International#Evs#Investment Concepts Inc#Thoroughbred Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Industry
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSNBC News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers under strong consideration by White House

WASHINGTON — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal workers be vaccinated for Covid or abide by stringent protocols, like regular testing and mask wearing, said sources familiar with the discussions. No decision has been finalized and further details are expected later this week after a policy review, one...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy