2 Attractive Financial Stocks Recently Upgraded by Analysts

The financial services industry has been benefiting from reviving economic activities and increasing capital markets transactions amid bullish equity markets. This, along with an anticipated sooner-than-expected increase in benchmark rates, should benefit financial services companies Discover Financial (DFS) and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) (DB). Consequently, Wall Street analysts have recently upgraded their ratings of these two stocks. Read on.The capital markets have been buoyant since early 2021, driven by the fast-paced macroeconomic recovery. A current IPO frenzy, particularly through direct listings and reverse mergers, has helped financial services companies generate impressive revenues, offsetting some of their losses resulting from the low interest income. U.S. IPOs hit an annual record of $171 billion less than six months into the year, as of June 15.