Fifteen-person firm Goldglit & Company LLP went remote virtually overnight last March when New York City was among the first locations to be hard-hit by COVID-19. As the pandemic’s impact receded in the city, the firm decided to reopen its offices on June 1, 2020, and allow staff to choose between remote or in-office work, an arrangement that’s still in place. Despite the firm’s efforts to minimize staff’s anxieties, along the way two staff members moved home to other parts of the country during the pandemic. “It’s a work in progress,” Michael Stein, CPA, managing partner, said.