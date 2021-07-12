Goldman Sachs vs. The Charles Schwab Corp.: Which Capital Market Stock is a Better Buy?

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 709,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter.