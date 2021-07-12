Drop Bitcoin and Buy These 4 Top Chip Stocks Instead

Bitcoin’s downtrend is likely to continue over the next couple of months on an increasing regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. However, in contrast, the semiconductor industry is poised to grow substantially over the long run, driven by strong demand and significant federal and corporate investments to boost supply. Thus, we think top chip stocks Intel (INTC), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) should be attractive investment bets now.Bitcoin has plunged 44.3% over the past three months, making it the worst performing cryptocurrency over this period. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading below its $39,539.50 and $36,292.27 respective 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which indicates a downtrend. An intensifying regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, particularly in China and the U.K., will likely keep bitcoin prices under pressure in the near term.