Limetree Bay refinery files for Chapter 11 – court filing

Opportunistic entities regularly target Georgia businesses by sending letters in which they offer to file corporate registration forms on their behalf with the Secretary of State. While some mailings of this nature may be legitimate, many are deceptive solicitations that use high-pressure tactics designed to trick businesses into paying high prices for services they may not need. These scammers may even try to dupe businesses by disguising the solicitation as a letter from a government agency or a bill. They typically charge several times as much as you would pay if you filed the forms yourself. Moreover, it is actually very simple to file corporate filings with the Secretary of State, so paying a third party to do so for you doesn’t really save a lot of time or effort.