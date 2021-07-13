Cancel
Sonoma community meeting calendar, July 13

Sonoma Index Tribune
Cover picture for the articleA weekly listing of community meetings and events, typically free and always open to the public. State Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall on on schools, reopening and the role of innovation during the pandemic, featuring California Superintendent Tony Thurmond and other panelists. It starts at 6 p.m. and is available via various streaming channels, including sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, and SonomaTV.org. Email questions to townhall@ksvy.org, call-in questions to 707-933-9133.

