Sonoma community meeting calendar, July 13
A weekly listing of community meetings and events, typically free and always open to the public. State Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall on on schools, reopening and the role of innovation during the pandemic, featuring California Superintendent Tony Thurmond and other panelists. It starts at 6 p.m. and is available via various streaming channels, including sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, and SonomaTV.org. Email questions to townhall@ksvy.org, call-in questions to 707-933-9133.www.sonomanews.com
