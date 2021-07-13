Free lunch for Sonoma kids changes times, locations
Free food service will continue to operate throughout the summer for all Sonoma Valley students in grades K-12, regardless of where they attend school. Starting July 14, students can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots at Sassarini Elementary School (652 Fifth St. W.), Altimira Middle School (17805 Arnold Drive) or Flowery Elementary School (17600 Sonoma Highway) .www.sonomanews.com
