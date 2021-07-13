Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Free lunch for Sonoma kids changes times, locations

Sonoma Index Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree food service will continue to operate throughout the summer for all Sonoma Valley students in grades K-12, regardless of where they attend school. Starting July 14, students can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots at Sassarini Elementary School (652 Fifth St. W.), Altimira Middle School (17805 Arnold Drive) or Flowery Elementary School (17600 Sonoma Highway) .

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Sonoma Valley#K 12 School#Fruit#Altimira Middle School#Flowery Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy