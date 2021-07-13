Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is continuing to fall, and is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mission River Refugio 23.0 23.2 Tue 10 am 16.6 11.6 8.3 6.2 5.0