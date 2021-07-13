Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Refugio County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is continuing to fall, and is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mission River Refugio 23.0 23.2 Tue 10 am 16.6 11.6 8.3 6.2 5.0

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy