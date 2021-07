Bottled water collection drive returns Aug. 7 at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants. The ninth annual event returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Firehouse Subs’ family of local restaurant owners listened to the needs of their communities and focused on providing Heartfelt Service where it was most needed. As a result, hundreds of Firehouse Subs franchisees partnered with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate more than 100,000 meals to healthcare workers and first responders across the U.S. and Canada. The need to return to the annual H2O For Heroes is even greater this year after a tumultuous 2020 was quickly followed by more seasonal challenges. In June 2021, many parts of the Western U.S. experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses.