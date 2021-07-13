Could Fireworks Come Back to Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Holiday Season?
In case you missed it, Disney dropped a TON of holiday news today!. Today, Disney announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party would be replaced with a new after hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours, the ICONIC gingerbread houses are returning to Disney World Resorts, tons of entertainment is coming back to the parks, and holiday ride overlays are returning — just to name a few. But with all of these announcements, we still have a few questions about what the holidays will look like in Disney World, especially regarding fireworks in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0