Marty Stuart and Jason Isbell at The Amp: St. Augustine. After being postponed once, this show was a somewhat unexpected treat for the capacity crowd at the St. Augustine Amphitheater (known as The Amp), a solid mid-sized venue with great sound and seating. The two Nashville-based luminaries had never played a show together; both are riding high right now and starting long post-COVID tours, and it was clear the musicians and the fans were fired up for live music.