Cantor Fitzgerald Pays Record Price In SoCal Life Sciences Deal
A recent purchase of a life sciences center in Los Angeles County has underscored the growth in LA life sciences real estate. Cantor Fitzgerald paid $92M for Boston Scientific's Neuromodulation Headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, just northwest of LA, in a deal announced last week. The price seller Oaktree Capital Management commanded, and brokerage Newmark arranged, comes in at $510 per SF, a local record and a symbol of the growing demand for life sciences space in Southern California.www.bisnow.com
