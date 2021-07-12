Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cantor Fitzgerald Pays Record Price In SoCal Life Sciences Deal

By Patrick Sisson, Bisnow Select Leaders
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent purchase of a life sciences center in Los Angeles County has underscored the growth in LA life sciences real estate. Cantor Fitzgerald paid $92M for Boston Scientific's Neuromodulation Headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, just northwest of LA, in a deal announced last week. The price seller Oaktree Capital Management commanded, and brokerage Newmark arranged, comes in at $510 per SF, a local record and a symbol of the growing demand for life sciences space in Southern California.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
409
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Socal Life Sciences Deal#La Life Sciences#Boston Scientific#K Sf#Greater La#Cbre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate Investment
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target On Tilray Cannabis Co Ahead Of Earnings Report, Sees Several Catalysts Including U.S. Plans

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on July 28th, before the market opens. Year-to-date, the stock is up 35.12%. Tilray, based in New York and Leamington, Ontario, recently confirmed that another independent proxy advisory firm is recommending that shareholders back all of the company’s proposals at a special meeting scheduled for July 29. This time, the proxy advisory services company Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote in favor of the company’s dilution as well as other proposals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp., Sponsored By Deerfield, Arch Venture Partners And Section 32, Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share. The Class A common stock are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "DALS" beginning on July 28, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021.
Businessbiospace.com

DA32 Life Science SPAC Prices $200M IPO

Deerfield Management and ARCH Venture Partners have partnered with venture capital firm Section 32 to sponsor DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp, a blank check company that is today priced for $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO). The company has listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DALS.”
Waltham, MAPhotonics.com

PerkinElmer to Acquire BioLegend in $5.25B Life Sciences Deal

WALTHAM, Mass., July 26, 2021 — PerkinElmer (PE) will make the largest transaction in its history. The company has entered into an agreement to acquire BioLegend, a global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, in a deal worth approximately $5.25 billion. The deal is expected to close in the...
BusinessGenomeWeb

Sema4 Closes SPAC Deal With CM Life Sciences, Raising Approximately $500M

NEW YORK – Genetic testing and health intelligence firm Sema4 said on Thursday that it has closed its merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences, resulting in approximately $500 million in cash proceeds. Stamford, Connecticut-based Sema4 will start trading its shares of common stock and warrants on the...
Businessspglobal.com

Blackstone buys up life insurance stake; life sciences tools in demand

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. The Blackstone Group Inc. reached a deal with American International Group Inc. to acquire a minority stake in its Life & Retirement business for $2.2 billion. The two parties also agreed to enter into a long-term strategic asset management relationship.
Businessbizjournals

Delaware County life sciences firm lands $60M venture capital investment

A Delaware County life sciences company that recently launched its first product has raised $60 million through a private stock sale. Mobilion Systems Inc.'s Series C financing was led by D1 Capital Partners of New York. Existing investors aMoon, Agilent Technologies, IP Group, Hostplus and Cultivation Capital also participated in the round.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sight Sciences Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. All shares of common stock are being offered by Sight Sciences for total gross proceeds of $240 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Sight Sciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sight Sciences's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SGHT." The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Biotech Startup Immunai Moving HQ to Alexandria Center for Life Science

A biotech startup is leaving its 180 Varick Street headquarters for a new lab along a growing science-friendly corridor in Kips Bay. Immunai, a company that has been developing technology to map a patient’s immune system, signed a deal this month to move into 12,288 square feet of laboratory and office space in the Alexandria Center for Life Science at 430 East 29th Street, according to brokers from CBRE.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Bisnow

Simply The Best: Atlanta Trophy Offices Breaking Price Records In Shallow Market

Investor hunger for new office towers with tenants in hand has pushed per square foot prices in Atlanta to record levels this year. Blackstone set the city's new pricing record in May when it purchased the majority interest in the Anthem Technology Center tower in Midtown for $719 per SF, according to Transwestern data. That sale topped the previous record Stockbridge Capital Partners set when it purchased Three Alliance Center from Tishman Speyer in 2018 for $533 per SF.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avanir Pharmaceuticals Joins California Life Sciences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced it has joined California Life Sciences (CLS), the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. As part of its membership in the organization, Avanir will provide support of the CLS Racial and Social Equity Initiative, which works to create a more diverse industry and address inequalities facing underserved and under-represented populations in California.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

Boston Properties, GIC, CPP Form Co-Investment Program To Buy U.S. Office Buildings

Boston Properties isn't shying away from its core business of downtown office buildings anytime soon. The publicly traded developer has formed a $1B co-investment program with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, the three entities announced in a press release on Wednesday. The fund will focus on acquiring office properties in BXP's markets of focus: New York, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Seattle.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Facebook Expanding In Cambridge By Nearly 300K SF In Boost For Market

Facebook has agreed to occupy 267K SF of office space in Kendall Square, a massive workplace commitment amid a market buoyed by ever-growing life sciences investment. The tech giant could close this quarter on a deal to sublease the office space at 50 Binney St. from biopharmaceutical company bluebird bio, brokerage firm Newmark said in its second-quarter report last week. The Boston Globe reported the deal Monday evening.
Businessaithority.com

Medallia to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion

Medallia Shareholders to Receive $34.00 Per Share in Cash. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo – one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Record steel prices inject life into long-suffering industry

There's rarely been a better time to be in the steel business. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy