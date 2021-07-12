Cantor Fitzgerald Pays Record Price In SoCal Life Sciences Deal

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. All shares of common stock are being offered by Sight Sciences for total gross proceeds of $240 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Sight Sciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sight Sciences's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SGHT." The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.